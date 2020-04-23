Coronavirus pandemic| Finance ministry officials to meet PM soon to discuss economic relief

In view of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with finance ministry officials soon.

"Economic relief is obviously on the agenda because the government is still assessing the needs of every sector and coming up with necessary solutions as and when required. It has already announced relief, more needs to be discussed," a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

While the date for the same hasn't been decided yet, it could happen any time soon in the next couple of days, the official said.

"The government would take a look at the overall economic pain points at the moment and strategise accordingly," the official said.

On March 26, the government announced that it would provide free rice/wheat and pulses to the poor for the next three months. It also announced the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme of Rs 1.70 lakh crore. The measures include Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all frontline medical 'warriors'.

Apart from announcing relief measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced multiple measures on statutory and compliance matters in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 17, Sitharaman said that India will soon announce fresh relief measures and economic stimulus to help the poor and industry fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in the 101st meeting of the Development Committee Plenary of the World Bank through video conference, Sitharaman also assured the global community that India would continue to supply critical medicines to needy countries for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.