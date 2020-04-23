App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:51 PM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | Falling oil prices may not help in shoring up government finances

While even amid the larger economic gloom, falling prices would significantly lower India's import bill

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika
Representative image
Representative image

For a country that imports 80 percent of its oil, falling oil prices could have meant only good news in some other time.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, the government has extended the lockdown period, which has resulted in disruption of supply chains.

Close

While even amid the larger economic gloom, falling prices would significantly lower India's import bill. "Current account deficit would be much lower this fiscal compared to what it was even in FY20. That gives you macro-economic stability at a time when everything is negative," said Devendra Pant, chief economist and head public finance, India Ratings & Research.

In FY20, India's import bill had fallen by 8 per cent to $129 billion due to declining oil prices.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown, India will not be able to take advantage of this significant fall in oil prices. India's finances would be adversely affected as both central and state governments collect revenue from the oil sector.

"For the Centre, these taxes on petroleum products are specific in nature and is charged per litre. So impact on Centre's finances would be less," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings. Lower consumption on account of a lockdown would impact its revenue.

The finances of states would be impacted more as the collection of sales tax and value added tax (VAT) on petroleum are mostly ad valorem or linked to the price of the products, Sabnavis said.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:47 pm

