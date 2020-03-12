Coronavirus pandemic | E-meetings, thermal screenings and manual attendance: Here’s how India is coping with COVID-19

At a Mumbai-based media firm, a portion of employees has been instructed to work from home. For those who have to mandatorily work out of the office premises, thermal screening equipment has been set up at the entry gate.

This is after an employee reported specific symptoms post an overseas trip. The office is also being sanitised.

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 73 positive cases in India have led to companies taking quick measures to ensure that employees don’t get infected.

In Kerala where 14 people have tested positive for coronavirus, there is a partial shutdown. Schools and colleges have been shut until further notice and employees would have to log in for home for examination-related purposes.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the shutdown of schools, colleges and movie halls until March 31. For multiplex employees, this could mean a loss of income.

When it comes to the COVID-19 infection, the use of shared services like toilets, cars and buses is one of the ways of virus transmission. Hence, one of the first steps that was taken across Indian companies is to do away with biometric attendance.

Both central, as well as state governments such as Telangana and Delhi, have instructed both state offices and private companies to suspend biometric attendance where the human finger is used to log in at the workplace. This is being replaced with manual entry of attendance to be marked present or using card-based login.

Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO at Flock and Co-founder and CEO at Zeta, said that they have offered self-quarantine for all employees and new joinees who have a domestic or an international travel history in the last three weeks.

Further, the entities are offering virtual on-boarding for outstation candidates. Turkhaia added that they are making use of virtual interviewing.

“We are doing the hiring to the extent possible with digitisation of some of our processes including the signing of employment contract, educational and awareness sessions on health and fitness through online mediums to ensure their health is not compromised even as they work from home,” he added.

Work-from-home is also being used as an option with organisations like Twitter, Dell India and Flipkart asking employees to avail of this option. Use of virtual private networks is being done in cases where data privacy could be a cause of concern.

Since the governments across states have asked both individuals as well as corporates to avoid large public gatherings, pre-planned events are also being cancelled.

Raviteja Dodda, Founder & CEO of omnichannel user engagement partner platform MoEngage, said that they have decided to postpone their multi-city growth conferences until things improve.

“While this inconveniences the conference attendees, we have received overwhelming appreciation and support for doing the right thing from them,” added Dodda.

For companies that have a daily meeting in the morning, technology is replacing face-to-face interactions.

Anjali Raghuvanshi, Chief People Officer of human resources firm Randstad India, told Moneycontrol that they are exploring ideas like having morning huddles over a video call rather than having physical meetings or town-halls.

“For on-boarding as well, we are looking at technology-led processes so that a new employee is able to complete the forms without having to physically travel to our office,” she added.

While it is still early days, human resource experts also said that companies are preparing to allow even final rounds of interviews for senior management over a Skype call. This, would not only save time, but also be lesser risky.