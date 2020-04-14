Coronavirus pandemic | Dip in incomes seen since implementation of nationwide lockdown: Report

The nationwide lockdown has affected the incomes of a vast majority, as per a telephonic survey conducted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Around 1,750 adults across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were surveyed between April 3 and April 6.

On the impact of the virus on the livelihoods of people, a majority of the Delhi National Capital Region Coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS) respondents reported a reduction in their income or wages in the two weeks before the survey (since March 20).

The reduction in income was seen to be the highest for casual workers and lowest for salary workers and farmers. Nearly 85 percent of the respondents reported a dip in their income since the implementation of the lockdown on March 25.

The report noted that it is possible that the effect of the lockdown on the income of farmers could turn out to be greater after the harvesting season is over (towards the end of April or May). There is a possibility that the ongoing lockdown and social distancing directions may make it difficult for farmers to sell and deliver their produce.

The survey also found that between April 3 and April 6, 65.3 percent of the respondents did not see any chance of themselves or their household members getting infected. These responses were similar in both rural and urban areas. However, this is in stark contrast to the finding that nearly 95 percent of the same respondents thought the coronavirus infection was highly dangerous.

"There appeared to be a sense of some denial among nearly two-thirds of respondents that though highly dangerous, they themselves would not get infected. This denial gap could have serious implications for what happens when the lockdown is lifted if households become complacent believing that they themselves would be immune to the infection," according to the DCVTS survey report.