Coronavirus pandemic | Demand for healthcare jobs on the rise, shows Indeed data

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak may have led to several people losing their jobs. But one section of the job market is seeing a surge in demand as it's at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Data from job portal Indeed showed the healthcare sector has seen greater interest from job seekers in India over the course of the past year.

Between February 2019 to February 2020, the number of healthcare sector job searches has increased 5 percent, as per the Indeed data.

Healthcare workers have been classified as frontline staff during the COVID-19 crisis. The Indian government has also offered them a special insurance package of Rs 50 lakh that would pay for any accidental death when these individuals are treating patients.

Also Read: Live updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in India

These frontline workers include not just doctors but also nurses, hospital ward boys, technicians, pharmacists among several others involved in running a hospital.

Due to the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the healthcare sector is also hiring more staff members to tide over the situation.

Data from Indeed showed that Bengaluru holds the largest share of jobs in healthcare nationally, with 10 percent of all medical jobs located in the city. It is followed by Mumbai and New Delhi, both with 8 percent of all medical jobs in the country.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said, “As the job market slows down in the wake of a global pandemic, essential services continue to drive demand, such as in the medical and public health fields. Despite the temporary slump in the sector, healthcare continues to be one of the foremost drivers of the nation’s economic growth.”

Career platforms are also taking cognisance of the fact that healthcare jobs are the need of the hour.

On April 2, professional networking site LinkedIn announced that it is offering free job postings in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The company said in a statement that these jobs include those in industries like healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits.