Coronavirus pandemic | CIC asks Govt to record expenses during outbreak: Report

The central government will have to disclose expenses made during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has asked the Centre to maintain a record of public expenditure and welfare schemes initiated during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka has written to the Department of Personnel and Training, which is responsible for implementing the Right to Information Act, The Economic Times reported.

The CIC asked the department to request all central ministries and autonomous bodies to maintain records of expenses, especially the departments conducting welfare schemes.

"Government departments have to proactively disclose all steps undertaken during the pandemic. After this is over, people would exercise their right to information to know where the money was spent. It is essential that steps are taken right away and ministries are sensitised to proactive public disclosure," Julka told the publication.

Julka added that, if files were not maintained meticulously, accountability could be questioned later.

The CIC has also instructed state information commissions to write to state governments and ask them to disclose measures taken during the outbreak, sources told the publication.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is scheduled to be lifted on May 18.