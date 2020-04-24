App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may permit industry to use ESI funds to pay salaries: Report

Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said the matter is being considered by officials at the "highest level".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre may permit the use of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme to pay wages, the BusinessLine reported.

Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said the matter was being considered by officials at the "highest level".

States have urged the Centre to allow industry to use funds collected under the ESI to clear at least parts of the wages during the nationwide lockdown.

Close

"A decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Minister and Finance Ministry level," Gadkari said, as quoted by BusinessLine.

related news

Also read: COVID-19 pandemic | Are employers legally bound to protect employee interests?

Gadkari made the comments in response to a query during an e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on April 23.

The Centre is working on a scheme to reimburse pending payments with interest to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Gadkari said, as quoted by PTI.

Once implemented, the government's plans towards framing a mechanism for clearance of huge pending dues owed to MSMEs by central and state PSUs, as well as corporate players, are expected to provide a major relief to the sector battling distress.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.