Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may permit industry to use ESI funds to pay salaries: Report

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre may permit the use of the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme to pay wages, the BusinessLine reported.

Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari said the matter was being considered by officials at the "highest level".

States have urged the Centre to allow industry to use funds collected under the ESI to clear at least parts of the wages during the nationwide lockdown.

"A decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Minister and Finance Ministry level," Gadkari said, as quoted by BusinessLine.

Gadkari made the comments in response to a query during an e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on April 23.

The Centre is working on a scheme to reimburse pending payments with interest to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Gadkari said, as quoted by PTI.

Once implemented, the government's plans towards framing a mechanism for clearance of huge pending dues owed to MSMEs by central and state PSUs, as well as corporate players, are expected to provide a major relief to the sector battling distress.

(With inputs from PTI)