Coronavirus pandemic| CCI recognises need for collaboration in businesses to sort supply chain disruptions

Though the Competition Act, 2002 prohibits conduct that may cause appreciable adverse effect on competition, but in order to cope with significant changes in supply and demand patterns arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, businesses may need to coordinate in certain activities, according to a release by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Businesses may need to share data on stock levels, timings of operation, sharing of distribution network and infrastructure, transport logistics,research and development to ensure continued supply and fair distribution of products.

"The presumption on competition is not applicable to joint ventures, if such agreements increase efficiency in production, supply, distribution, storage, acquisition or control of goods or provision of services." the release said.

While conducting competition assessment,Section 19(3) of the Act enables the Commission to have due regard to the accrual of benefits to consumers - improvement in production or distribution of goods or provision of services, and promotion of technical, scientific and economic development by means of production or distribution of goods or provision of services.

The Act has in-built safeguards to protect businesses from sanctions for certain coordinated conduct,provided such arrangements result in increasing efficiencies.

"These provisions will inform the decisions of the Commission. However, only such conduct of businesses which is necessary and proportionate to address concerns arising from Covid-19 will be considered. Businesses are, however, cautioned not to take advantage of Covid-19 to contravene any of the provisions of the Act," the release said.

The CCI’s advisory is similar to the framework issued by other competition authorities across the world, including the UK Competition & Markets Authority, the US Federal Trade Commission, the European Commission.

"Companies across the globe are facing exceptional challenges due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the CCI’s advisory plays an important first step in recognizing the need for pro-competitive collaboration to meet public health objectives. Businesses can take some comfort in the advisory’s acknowledgment of the need for relaxation of competition rules in times of the Covid-19 crisis," said Ram Kumar PoornachandranPartner, Talwar Thakore and Associates.