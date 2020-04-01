Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE students in Classes 1-8 to be promoted to next grade

Keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Human Resource Development Ministry has asked Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students studying in Classes I-VIII to the next class.

When it comes to students studying in classes IX & XI , HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet that they will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

He added that students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline. In a tweet, the Union HRD minister Nishank said that this decision has been taken keeping into account the well-being of students.