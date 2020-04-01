App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE students in Classes 1-8 to be promoted to next grade

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that students studying in classes IX and XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments conducted so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Human Resource Development Ministry has asked Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students studying in Classes I-VIII to the next class.

When it comes to students studying in classes IX & XI , HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet that they will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

Close

He added that students not promoted this time can appear in school-based test/s, online or offline. In a tweet, the Union HRD minister Nishank said that this decision has been taken keeping into account the well-being of students.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #HR #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.