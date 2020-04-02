App
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Arogya Sanjeevani product to cover COVID-19 treatment

The standard health cover Arogya Sanjeevani will cover hospitalisation claims related to COVID-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to rise in cases of hospitalisation. To deal with this, the insurance regulator has clarified that the standard health insurance plan Arogya Sanjeevani will also cover the hospitalisation treatment costs of COVID-19.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued clearance to 29 general and health Insurance companies to market Arogya Sanjeevani.

IRDAI has also clarified that indemnity-based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalization offered by all general and health insurance companies cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of COVID -19.

Typically, hospitalisation expenses in government hospitals due to COVID-19 are paid by the government. However, individuals seeking treatment in private hospitals or doing tests through private labs have to beat these costs.

Insurers have also been advised by IRDAI to expedite settlement of coronavirus-related claims.

List of insurers offering Arogya Sanjeevani covering COVID-19

Sl

No.		Name of Standard Health Product as cleared by IRDAIName of Insurer
1.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Raheja QBE General lnsurance Co LimitedRaheja QBE General Insurance Co Ltd
2.

Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,

Bharti Axa General Insurance Company		Bharti Axa General Insurance Co Ltd
3.

ArogyaSanjeevani Policy,Chola MS

 		Chola MS General Insurance Co Ltd
4.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ,Religare Health InsuranceReligare Health Insurance Co Ltd
5.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,Manipal CignaManipal Cigna Health Insurance Co Ltd
6.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Edelweiss General Insurance Company LimitedEdelweiss General Insurance Co Limited
7.

Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,

Kotak General Insurance Co Ltd		Kotak General Insurance Co Ltd
8.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Future Generali India Insurance Company LimitedFuture GeneraliIndiaInsurance Co. Ltd
9.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. LtdIFFCOTokio General Insurance Co. Ltd
10.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Navi General Insurance LimitedNavi General Insurance Co. Ltd.
11.ArogyaSanjeevani , The New India Assuarnce Co LtdNew India Assurance Co Ltd
12.Arogya Sanjeevani, Max Bupa Health Insurance Co. LtdMax Bupa Health Insurance Co Ltd
13.ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company LimitedAditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd
14.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, TATA AIG General Insurance Company LimitedTATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd
15.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Go DigitGo Digit Gen Ins Co Ltd
16.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Liberty General Insurance LtdLiberty General Insurance. Ltd
17.ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co LtdBajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd
18.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. LtdRoyal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd
19.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy , ICICI LombardICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd
20.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, NationalNational Insurance Co. Ltd
21.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Magma HDIMagma HDI General Insurance Co. Ltd
22.

ArogyaSanjeevani Policy,

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd

 
23.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, United India Insurance Company LimitedUnited India Insurance Co. Ltd
24.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Co.Ltd.
25.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, HDFC ERGO HealthHDFC ERGO Health Insurance Co. Ltd
26.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Company Limited

SBI General Insurance Co.Ltd

 
27.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,Star Health and Allied Insurance Co LtdStar Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd
28.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, OrientalOriental Insurance Co Ltd
29.Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Acko General Insurance LtdAcko General Insurance Ltd

Arogya Sanjeevani is a standard health insurance policy that will offer coverage of between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh and will be for a period of one year. It will be available in multiples of Rs 50,000.

It will be available as individual or family floater plans. Anyone over the age of 18 can purchase an Arogya Sanjeevani Policy. The maximum age at which you can purchase this policy is 65 years.

If you already have a policy, you can keep extending it, even over the age of 65. So essentially it’s a lifetime policy.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #insurance

