Coronavirus pandemic | Arogya Sanjeevani product to cover COVID-19 treatment

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to rise in cases of hospitalisation. To deal with this, the insurance regulator has clarified that the standard health insurance plan Arogya Sanjeevani will also cover the hospitalisation treatment costs of COVID-19.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued clearance to 29 general and health Insurance companies to market Arogya Sanjeevani.

IRDAI has also clarified that indemnity-based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalization offered by all general and health insurance companies cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of COVID -19.

Typically, hospitalisation expenses in government hospitals due to COVID-19 are paid by the government. However, individuals seeking treatment in private hospitals or doing tests through private labs have to beat these costs.

Insurers have also been advised by IRDAI to expedite settlement of coronavirus-related claims.

List of insurers offering Arogya Sanjeevani covering COVID-19

Sl No. Name of Standard Health Product as cleared by IRDAI Name of Insurer 1. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Raheja QBE General lnsurance Co Limited Raheja QBE General Insurance Co Ltd 2. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Bharti Axa General Insurance Company Bharti Axa General Insurance Co Ltd 3. ArogyaSanjeevani Policy,Chola MS Chola MS General Insurance Co Ltd 4. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ,Religare Health Insurance Religare Health Insurance Co Ltd 5. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,Manipal Cigna Manipal Cigna Health Insurance Co Ltd 6. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Edelweiss General Insurance Company Limited Edelweiss General Insurance Co Limited 7. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Kotak General Insurance Co Ltd Kotak General Insurance Co Ltd 8. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited Future GeneraliIndiaInsurance Co. Ltd 9. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd IFFCOTokio General Insurance Co. Ltd 10. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Navi General Insurance Limited Navi General Insurance Co. Ltd. 11. ArogyaSanjeevani , The New India Assuarnce Co Ltd New India Assurance Co Ltd 12. Arogya Sanjeevani, Max Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd Max Bupa Health Insurance Co Ltd 13. ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Limited Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd 14. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited TATA AIG General Insurance Co Ltd 15. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Go Digit Go Digit Gen Ins Co Ltd 16. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Liberty General Insurance Ltd Liberty General Insurance. Ltd 17. ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd 18. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd 19. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy , ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd 20. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, National National Insurance Co. Ltd 21. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Magma HDI Magma HDI General Insurance Co. Ltd 22. ArogyaSanjeevani Policy, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd 23. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, United India Insurance Company Limited United India Insurance Co. Ltd 24. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co.Ltd. 25. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, HDFC ERGO Health HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Co. Ltd 26. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, SBI General Insurance Company Limited SBI General Insurance Co.Ltd 27. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy,Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd 28. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Oriental Oriental Insurance Co Ltd 29. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, Acko General Insurance Ltd Acko General Insurance Ltd

Arogya Sanjeevani is a standard health insurance policy that will offer coverage of between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh and will be for a period of one year. It will be available in multiples of Rs 50,000.

It will be available as individual or family floater plans. Anyone over the age of 18 can purchase an Arogya Sanjeevani Policy. The maximum age at which you can purchase this policy is 65 years.

If you already have a policy, you can keep extending it, even over the age of 65. So essentially it’s a lifetime policy.