App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak has come at an inopportune time for us: CEA Subramanian

He said that till February, some of the economic indicators were starting to look up.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

There is fiscal headroom for government intervention to tackle the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"I think there is scope for intervention and the government, having listened to a lot of quarters, is working on putting together the right response," Subramanian said.

He said that till February, some of the economic indicators were starting to look up.

Close

"For instance, IIP (index for industrial production) was going up. Consumer non durables, if you look on a month on month basis, after seasonally adjusting it had gone up for three consecutive months," he said.

related news

Subramanian said that the manufacturing of capital equipment which actually is critical for investment had also grown by about 10 percent  on a month by month seasonally adjusted basis.

"So, these were some of the aspects that actually one observed till February. I think, in in that sense, the Covid-19 possibly came at an inopportune inopportune moment," Subramanian said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

India's industrial output for January expanded 2 per cent, the fastest in six months.

The uptick in factory production came on the back of surge in mining and power generation sectors. Production in eight core sectors grew by 2.2 per cent in January.

Production of capital goods, a measure of investment, shrunk by 4.3 per cent during January 2020, as opposed to a contraction of 3.6 per cent in the corresponding month last year.

He said that it has to be I kept in mind that we are facing a natural disaster and therefore, the role of policy would be to try and reduce the impact of it.

"As I said earlier, is looking at it from all angles - fiscal side and the other other aspects as well to try and minimise or reduce the impact," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Economy #KV Subramanian

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.