Coronavirus outbreak has come at an inopportune time for us: CEA Subramanian

There is fiscal headroom for government intervention to tackle the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

"I think there is scope for intervention and the government, having listened to a lot of quarters, is working on putting together the right response," Subramanian said.

He said that till February, some of the economic indicators were starting to look up.

"For instance, IIP (index for industrial production) was going up. Consumer non durables, if you look on a month on month basis, after seasonally adjusting it had gone up for three consecutive months," he said.

Subramanian said that the manufacturing of capital equipment which actually is critical for investment had also grown by about 10 percent on a month by month seasonally adjusted basis.

"So, these were some of the aspects that actually one observed till February. I think, in in that sense, the Covid-19 possibly came at an inopportune inopportune moment," Subramanian said.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

India's industrial output for January expanded 2 per cent, the fastest in six months.

The uptick in factory production came on the back of surge in mining and power generation sectors. Production in eight core sectors grew by 2.2 per cent in January.

Production of capital goods, a measure of investment, shrunk by 4.3 per cent during January 2020, as opposed to a contraction of 3.6 per cent in the corresponding month last year.

He said that it has to be I kept in mind that we are facing a natural disaster and therefore, the role of policy would be to try and reduce the impact of it.

"As I said earlier, is looking at it from all angles - fiscal side and the other other aspects as well to try and minimise or reduce the impact," he said.