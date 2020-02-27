App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus may hit global GDP by over $250 bn: PHDCCI

Aggarwal said the outbreak has the potential to cause considerable global economic and market dislocation, however, the economic impact of the disease will depend on its duration and severity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak may negatively impact global growth by 30 basis points or $250 billion, industry body PHDCCI said on Thursday. PHDCCI President D K Aggarwal said disruptions in the global supply chains will not only hit China's exports but also the exports of the importing countries as they import a large chunk of raw materials and intermediate goods from China while exporting to other respective destinations.

"At this juncture, we need to boost our domestic consumption demand and domestic capacities to mitigate the likely impact of coronavirus on global trade," said Aggarwal, adding that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, solar and iron and steel have been facing disruptions in imports of raw materials from China due to the outbreak of the virus.

According to Aggarwal, as China is a major player in global trade, contributing around 13 percent in world merchandise exports, exporting majorly to the US, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Germany, India, Netherlands, among others, the impact on global trade would undermine the growth prospects of the world economy.

Close

He said the outbreak has the potential to cause considerable global economic and market dislocation, however, the economic impact of the disease will depend on its duration and severity.

related news

"The continuous spread of coronavirus may impact global growth by 0.3 percentage points which becomes more than $250 billion," Aggarwal said.

"Going ahead, India should strengthen its supply chain to regain its lost market share as the country is moving up in terms of Ease of Doing Business and competitiveness of businesses along with market access opportunities," he added.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.