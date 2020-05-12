App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | April CPI data collected via telephonic enquiry, field visits remain suspended

Generally, the price data is collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of the ministry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

While the government released retail inflation numbers for April on May 12, the price movement data for groups and sub-groups of items were missing.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) gave the price movement of select groups/sub-groups of Consumer Price Index (CPI). However, general CPI for April was not released on account of inadequate data collection due to the nationwide lockdown.

Read More | April retail inflation eases to 5.84%

Close

"In the month of April, 2020, price data was largely collected by telephonic enquiry from the designated outlets. This was supplemented by information collected during the personal purchase of field staff for the items being transacted from neighborhood outlets keeping in view the travel advisories. The whole exercise was carried out by well experienced and professional staff of FOD, NSO stationed at about 200 locations across the country," the ministry said.

related news

Generally, the price data is collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of the ministry.

However, due to the nationwide lockdown and other preventive measures announced by the government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price collection through personal visits was suspended with effect from March 19.

The ministry said in the release that price movement for the sub-groups ‘Meat and fish’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets, etc’ under ‘Food & Beverages’ group as well as the ‘Pan, tobacco and intoxicants’ group and the ‘Clothing and Footwear’ group was not compiled.

"Under ‘Miscellaneous’ group, only the index for ‘Health’ subgroup has been compiled for the month of April, 2020," it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.