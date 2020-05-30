App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 | No curtailment of economic activities across sectors post May 31: Report

Economic activities across all sectors are likely to resume, within guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
There will be no curbs on economic activities post lockdown 4.0, which ends on May 31, top government sources have told CNN-News18.

Speaking to the channel on ‘rebooting India’, the sources said that economic activities across all sectors are likely to resume, within guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The report said that the Centre is looking at setting up a ‘minimum baseline of restrictions’, which cannot be negated by states, but states will have freedom to add existing riders on top of what is already mandated by the Centre.

The government is cognizant of concerns that opening up of the economy is responsible for the spike in COVID-19 cases, but sources indicated that “in lockdown 5.0 there cannot be any going back. Both health and economy have to go side-by-side.”

The sources added that while focus will be on red zones and containment zones, where the government will continue restrictions, companies may be encouraged to “shift or relocate, but not stop activities.”

First Published on May 30, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India

