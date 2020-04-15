App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Government to allow road construction in certain areas after April 20

The order, however, suggests that the movement of labour will remain restricted and only local labour will be allowed

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Representative Image

The government has relaxed the lockdown rules for certain areas and activities starting April 20, as per its revised guidelines issued on April 15.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' revised guidelines, construction of roads will be allowed outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. However, the order also suggests that the movement of labour will remain restricted and only local labour will be allowed.

The guidelines allow the continuation of works in the construction projects, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside  (in situ construction).

According to reports, around 50 percent of the labourers working at large project sites have not migrated back to their native places and can help with restarting construction activity.

However, labour contractors and construction companies would need to ensure the rules of social distancing are followed.

All vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily and there should be thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting the workplace.

Hospitals/clinics in nearby areas that are authorized to treat COVID-19 patients should be identified and lists should be available at the workplace at all times.



First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Lockdown 2

