HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Transporters demand suspension of toll collection as fees hiked

AIMTC has sought suspension of toll collection during the period of the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to ease burden on small enterprises.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

While the government had earlier announced the suspension of toll collection during the period of nationwide lockdown, the  National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumed collection of toll fees from April 20 onwards across the country.

A toll fee hike of 5-7 percent is a routine exercise at the beginning of the new financial year. However, the nationwide lockdown has put acute pressure on the transport sector resulting in cost escalation.

"In addition to the continual increase in operating costs, the freight remains abysmally low due to poor demand and lack of economic activity during the lockdown," says Kultaran Singh Atwal, President of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

More than 85 percent of the transport industry players have one to five vehicles with around 65 percent of them operated by self-employed, owner-drivers. AIMTC has sought suspension of toll collection during the period of the nationwide lockdown until May 3, to ease the burden on these small enterprises.

However, toll collection is a major source of revenue for NHAI which has been deeply impacted due to the lockdown.  A report by ICRA estimated a loss of over Rs 1,800 crore to NHAI if toll plazas remained nonoperational till May 3. “If the toll suspension is revoked with effect from April 20, the loss could reduce to Rs 1,181 crore,” the report said.

Spiralling diesel prices have further impacted the transport sector. Fuel prices have not reduced as the taxes and the state VAT remain on the higher side. The VAT on petrol and diesel varies from state to state.

"The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $20.56 a barrel on April 17, 2020. Brent oil prices have collapsed around 60 percent since the start of the year while the price of diesel has fallen only by 10 percent," says Atwal from AIMTC.

Getting truck drivers back to work remains a challenge as there are cases where the drivers have tested corona positive. Recently, a truck driver who travelled from Panipat to Gwalior was found coronavirus positive.

AIMTC proposes no contact for drivers while stopping for checking of documents. Personal protective gear including masks, sanitisation kits and gloves are yet to be provided to the drivers on the move.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Highways #India

