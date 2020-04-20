Coronavirus impact | PSU general insurance agents seek financial package

An industry association representing 1.2 million agents of state-owned general insurance companies has written to the Prime Minister’s Officer (PMO) seeking a financial package to cover the loss of earnings due to the Coronavirus-led (COVID-19) lockdown.

In a letter to the PMO, the All India General Insurance Agents Association said the public sector general insurance industry is also facing a precarious financial turmoil.

“We have already lost the majority earning of this month and subsequently, we will be losing total earnings for the next four to five months or even more,” said the letter.

While insurance is termed as an essential service, field visits by agents to sell policies has come to a halt due to the lockdown and related restrictions on travel and suspension of public transport. Branch offices of these companies are either shut or functioning with skeletal staff.

The association has asked PMO to direct the insurance regulator and chiefs of the four public sector general insurance companies to give the agents a financial help package. The four PSU non-life insurers are New India Assurance, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance.

“Considering the total earning of our agency commission from April 1, 2019, to February 2020, at least 10 percent out of total commission earning last year should be given to every individual agent as ex-gratia payment for four consecutive months,” said the letter.

Manas Kumar Dhal, President, All India General Insurance Agents Association said a Rs 15 lakh medical insurance cover should also be provided for each of the 1.2 million agents. The finance ministry had announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for frontline workers in the healthcare sector treating COVID-19 patients.

Currently, almost 70 percent of the annual premium collection by the state-owned general insurance companies is through agents.

The general insurance industry ended FY20 with a gross direct premium year-on-year (YoY) growth of 11.7 percent. Data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that the non-life insurers collected premiums of Rs 1.89 lakh crore.