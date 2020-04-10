App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | NPS subscribers can now make partial withdrawals for COVID-19 treatment

The subscriber will have to produce a medical certificate and a formal request to make the partial withdrawal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has permitted subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) to make partial withdrawals for the treatment of COVID-19.

In a circular dated April 9, 2020, and addressed to stakeholders and subscribers under NPS, the PFRDA said, "In view of the decision of Government of India, which has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, It has been decided to declare 'COVID-19' as a critical illness which is life-threatening in nature."

Following this, the regulatory body has allowed partial withdrawals in order "to fulfil financial needs of the subscribers, if required to him/her against the request placed for partial withdrawals towards the treatment of illness of subscriber, his legally wedded spouse, children, including a legally adopted child or dependent parents".

The subscriber would be required to produce a medical certificate as well as a formal request for the partial withdrawal.

NPS is a flagship pension scheme run by the PFRDA for employees in the central, state governments, autonomous bodies and corporates, along with individual taxpayers.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #National Pension System #Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.