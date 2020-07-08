Coronavirus impact: IRDAI sets up working group to study pandemic risk pool

Sudden risks emerging out of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has made the insurance regulator look at possibility of having a pandemic risk pool similar to other insurance pools.

The regulator (IRDAI) has set up a nine-member working group to look at a ‘pandemic risk pool’ and long-term insurance solutions. IRDAI Executive Director Suresh Mathur will be the Chairman of this working group.

IRDAI said the COVID-19 pandemic, which started as a public health crisis, has led to significant disruption in economic activity due to the measures taken to limit the spread of the disease.

“Some of the risks like business interruption, losses without concurrent material damage loss and loss of employment would result in huge losses much beyond the capacity of government, insurers or reinsurers,” IRDAI said.

The working group on pandemic risk pool will recommend the structure and operating model for the pool. This group has to submit its report within eight weeks of the order.

In the insurance industry, there are pool structures in place for segments like nuclear risks, motor declined risk pool and terrorism. These are considered high risk environments and a pool structure helps in equal distribution of risk and claims are paid out of the pool.