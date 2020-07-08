App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: IRDAI sets up working group to study pandemic risk pool

The working group on pandemic risk pool will recommend the structure and operating model for the proposed pool

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sudden risks emerging out of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has made the insurance regulator look at possibility of having a pandemic risk pool similar to other insurance pools.

The regulator (IRDAI) has set up a nine-member working group to look at a ‘pandemic risk pool’ and long-term insurance solutions. IRDAI Executive Director Suresh Mathur will be the Chairman of this working group.

IRDAI said the COVID-19 pandemic, which started as a public health crisis, has led to significant disruption in economic activity due to the measures taken to limit the spread of the disease.

Close

“Some of the risks like business interruption, losses without concurrent material damage loss and loss of employment would result in huge losses much beyond the capacity of government, insurers or reinsurers,” IRDAI said.

related news

The working group on pandemic risk pool will recommend the structure and operating model for the pool. This group has to submit its report within eight weeks of the order.

In the insurance industry, there are pool structures in place for segments like nuclear risks, motor declined risk pool and terrorism. These are considered high risk environments and a pool structure helps in equal distribution of risk and claims are paid out of the pool.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.