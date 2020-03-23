App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus impact: Indian government asks banks to provide liquidity support to corporates

India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has already rolled out this emergency credit line and the other state-owned lenders are also expected to follow suit shortly, industry officials said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian government has asked all state-owned lenders to extend emergency credit lines to corporate borrowers, three government and banking sources said, as it rushes to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has grounded business across the globe.

Banks have been asked to make available an additional 10 percent in funds over and above sanctioned working capital loans, but not exceeding 2 billion rupees ($26.33 million) per loan account as part of the emergency measures, a senior government official, who did not want to be named, said.

India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has already rolled out this emergency credit line and the other state-owned lenders are also expected to follow suit shortly, industry officials said.

Close

None of the sources wanted to be named as the plan is not yet public.

The Finance Ministry and SBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Finance Ministry #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.