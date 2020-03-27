Coronavirus impact: How much of a rate cut can you expect from RBI?

Reports indicate that the Monetary Policy Committee meeting has already taken place and we now await the RBI announcement. While consumer price inflation was at 6.58 percent in February, that’s yesterday’s news.

Crude oil prices have collapsed and that will pull down headline inflation. More importantly, a rate cut will be a signal that the central bank has our backs.

Here’s how much other central banks have cut their rates in response to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic:

From Jefferies Equity Research:

Rate cuts by central banks in March 2020

USA 150 basis points

Canada 100 bps

South Africa 100 bps

Vietnam 100 bps

New Zealand 75 bps

UK 65 bps

Australia 50 bps

Brazil 50 ps

Mexico 50 bps

Philippines 50 bps

Indonesia 25 bps

Malaysia 25 bps

Thailand 25 bps