App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Govt mulls 6-month pause on GST payments for affected sectors: Report

The pause on GST payments might be extended to industries such as aviation and hospitality, and a lower rate might be set for the real estate sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the government may provide a six-month freeze on goods and services tax (GST) as relief for most affected industries, according to a report by The Economic Times.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. That only essential items and services can be provided during this period has hurt several sectors.

The pause on GST payments might be extended to industries such as aviation and hospitality, and a lower rate might be set for the real estate sector, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

There is also a recommendation to move to a cash-based method of calculating tax from the existing invoice-based system, The Economic Times reported.

The Centre may also provide GST relief on sales for which payments have been received during the lockdown by treating them as bad debts, the report said.

The government is also considering liquidity relief measures for cash-strapped businesses, the report said.

"There is a thinking that for these service sectors, the government should at least spare its dues," a government official told ET.

The government may also waive other statutory charges on a temporary basis, the report added.

The GST Council will make the final decision on the recommendations, the report said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 10:25 am

tags #Business #Economy #GST #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.