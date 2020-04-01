App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Govt extends I-T deadlines related to Sections 80C, 80D

The government had on March 24 extended the last date of filing I-T returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) to June 30, 2020 from March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Representative Image: Tax assessment

The government has extended the date to June 30 from March 31 to make investments/payments to claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D.

The Department of Revenue said the extensions would apply to Sections 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) of the Income Tax (IT) Act, for the fiscal year 2019-20.

It also said that investment/ construction/ purchase to claim benefits/deductions with respect to capital gains can be made till June 30.

Close

Also read | A financial calendar for 2020-21: Keep your date with investments, taxes and holidays

related news

"The investment/ construction/purchase made up to June 30, 2020 shall be eligible for claiming deduction from capital gains arising during FY 2019-20," the department said.

COVID-19 outbreak LIVE updates here

The government, on March 24, extended the last date of filing I-T returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) to June 30 from March 31.

It was one of the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide taxpayers some relief during the coronavirus lockdown.

The deadline to link the PAN and Aadhaar has also been extended to June 30, 2020.

The Department of Revenue also said special economic zones (SEZ) units can begin operations by June 30 to claim deductions under section 10AA of the IT Act. This applicable for SEZs that received approval before March 31, 2020.

Donations made to the PM Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund is eligible for deduction under Section 80G, the department added.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Economy #India #Tax

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.