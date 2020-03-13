App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Godrej Appliances to hike AC prices by 2-3% in March

From March 15 onwards, industry sources said that products like TVs, ACs and refrigerators will get expensive by 4-5 percent on an average.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered an immediate price hike of appliances.

Godrej Appliances on March 13 announced a 2-3 percent price hike in air conditioners (ACs) from March second half.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President - Godrej Appliances and President of Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association said that the short supply of components, increase in customs duty and higher logistical cost of air lifting components are key triggers for the price hike.

Close

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus

related news

“The Coronavirus attack had a negative impact on consumer durables sector due to its dependency on imports from China, be it for finished goods or components. We have received reports that plants in China are operating at 50-60 percent capacity, but production has begun now. Prices for consumer durables especially in categories like ACs, televisions and refrigerators, are being revised by industry players,” he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra invokes Epidemic Act due to COVID-19

For Indian appliance makers, China is a key source of components like air compressors for air conditioners and air coolers, as well as LED panels for televisions.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that COVID-19 outbreak would lead to a hike in electronic goods prices. China is the epicentre of Coronavirus outbreak with the first case being detected in Wuhan in December 2019. Immediately post that, there was a production shutdown across China due to multiple cases being reported.

Nandi explained that while as of now the finished goods are available, the industry will be in the red zone if things don’t improve by April.

From March 15 onwards, industry sources said that products like TVs, ACs and refrigerators will get expensive by 4-5 percent on an average.

Given the high seasonality of cooling categories like ACs and refrigerators, Nandi said that the shortage of stocks is bound to hit revenue for summer.

China, the epicentre of the outbreak, is a major exporter accounting for almost 23 percent of global electronic goods. Among products, mobile phone supplies saw the steepest impact as manufacturers were left with stock for only a few months.

Importing a finished product turns out to be costlier since there is a 20 percent import duty on completely built units. With imports also ruled out, a price increase on the available stock is the only option at the moment.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 06:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.