you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Coronavirus impact | Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel attends meeting with PMO officials; Shaktikanta Das, Niti Aayog officials also present

The meeting's agenda was to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently said that the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India’s supply chain. On April 22, he along with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh and other top officials held three-hour-long discussions with PMO officials, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, former governor Urjit Patel and PMEAC Chairman Bibek Debroy, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Although details of what was discussed at the meeting were not revealed, sources clarified that there was no talk about RBI-related matters, nor were there any discussions about any relief package.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Finance ministry officials to meet PM soon to discuss economic relief

Close

The meeting's agenda was to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. Kant and Kumar made presentations before Finance Ministry officials, who apparently did not talk nor raised any questions.

related news

Kant is believed to have pushed for asset monetisation and offered views to initiate certain reforms.

On April 18, Kant had said the pandemic had created a unique challenge, which is complex and unpredictable. "We are passing through a very turbulent time. Our supply chain will get massively disrupted," he said.

India is under a 40-day lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has severely battered economic activity across the world.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India

