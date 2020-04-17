Coronavirus impact | Experts suggest RBI monetise part of government borrowings: Report

Financial and economic experts believe the government should front-load its borrowing programme and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must participate by partly monetising these borrowings and buying bonds directly from the primary market, Business Standard reported.

With revenues tumbling and expenditure ballooning, experts feel RBI printing more money to finance the debt would be the best way and would not add much to inflationary pressure, according to the report.

This exercise where the RBI funds government borrowing through the purchase of bonds directly in the primary market and finances it by printing more money is referred to as monetising of the fiscal deficit.

“At least some part would have to be monetised,” former RBI Governor C Rangarajan told the paper, calling it “inevitable”, he added that the government could borrow the bulk for FY21 in Q1 or H1, while some support could come from the RBI.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Another former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan also told the paper that “we should do whatever we can to provide resources to keep growth rate at minimum decline”, adding that the current situation should dictate the method – even if it means monetising the deficit. He, however, added that this would be short-term and would be up to the RBI to decide. On inflation, he said a 0.5 percentage did not matter as the inflation rate overall is low.

Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen, felt that as tax revenues are also severely affected, “there is no other option but to print money.” He added that the money would have to be put in gradual and sequential to stabilise resulting inflation.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings, however, felt that rather than going to the primary market, repo adjustment so that banks can subscribe to government bonds, open market operations (OMOs) and long term repo operations (LTROs) will suffice.

For FY21, the government has set a Rs 7.8 lakh crore borrowing target of which 62.56 percent or Rs 4.88 lakh crore would be in H1FY21.

The policy of RBI automatically monetising government borrowing was removed during Rangarajan’s term as RBI governor in 1997.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced additional measures, including reducing reverse repo rate, to support the economy hit by COVID-19 on April 17.

This was the RBI governor's second press briefing since the spread of COVID-19 in India. In his previous address on March 27, Das had announced a rate cut of 75 basis points and several other measures to support the Indian financial system.

RBI has injected funds equalling 3.2 percent of GDP into the economy to tackle the liquidity situation, Governor Das said.

The announcements covered four key points:

Maintaining liquidity in the system, facilitating and incentivising bank credit flows, easing financial stress and enabling formal working of markets.

Today is the twenty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13,387. Globally, there have been over 21.5 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.43 lakh people have died so far.