Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Even as the Centre announced an economic stimulus package to aid businesses struggling amid the nationwide lockdown, cement dealers in the country expect demand to fall by up to 30 percent in FY21, CRISIL Research said in a recent report.

This is mainly in light of the uncertainty around the resumption of economic activity in the country, especially in the construction sector, assuming the lockdown restrictions are eased in May, since a further extension of the lockdown may result in a steeper drop in sales volumes.

The country has been under lockdown since May 25, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision as part of the government's strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition, dealers' credit cycle is likely to get stretched to eight weeks from four weeks for up to the next three quarters of this fiscal.

Most dealers who were surveyed said they typically offer credit to retailers and key end-users like contractors and small real estate companies.

However, during the lockdown when most businesses remain shuttered, dealers are facing a huge challenge in terms of recovery of outstanding dues as most small retailers are reeling under a liquidity crunch.

CRISIL Research conducted a survey of over 100 dealers across 13 states to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cement sector and the supply chain. It notes that the sector has been hit hard like most other sectors of the country's economy, with the entire supply chain having been disrupted.

Also Read | COVID-19 impact: Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

Nearly 60 percent respondents believe it will take over three weeks for business operations to normalise once the lockdown is lifted. This is after factoring in the time for the return of migrant workers, regular freight operations and restoration of consumer confidence.

However, urban areas are likely to fare worse than rural ones given their higher dependence on migrant labour. Rural areas, where the migrant labourers' engagement is around 30 percent, are expected to see a quicker resumption in construction work.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here



