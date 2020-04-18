Coronavirus impact | Best time to buy life insurance is now

Are you bored sitting at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak and browsing things you could buy on e-commerce platforms?

If yes, then considering you could spare about Rs 7,000 (for age 30 years or below) to Rs 12,000 (other age groups of 31 years and above), you would be able to buy a Rs 50 lakh life term insurance product within minutes.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, life insurance is necessary since risk of infection and mortality is high and a vaccine is yet to be discovered. While on a regular day, medical tests and several documents would need to be submitted to buy a policy, insurers are now waiving off medical tests and issuing policies after short video interactions.

Purchasing a life insurance cover which is a must-have product for any individual with dependents at home, may also turn out to be cheaper since you would be buying directly from the company. This cuts down commission costs.

Yes, you could buy a policy online but terms and conditions of a product are not always clear over the internet and savings-led insurance does require a few clarifications before a purchase decision is taken.

On a regular day, buying an insurance policy would mean several trips by an agent to your home/office, discussing premiums and often the agent himself filling up the form for you after taking the mandatory signatures. There is also a likelihood of you being forced to buy a policy in haste or being asked to not disclose medical history.

The most common advise given here being, 'just say you are a non-smoker'. Individuals who smoke are required to pay a higher premium or price for a life insurance policy since these persons are at higher risk than others. To sell a product quickly, agents often ask proposed policyholders to lie in their forms. Worse still, they answer all the questions on the policyholder's behalf.

Now all those worries can be put away as insurance companies are directly selling products through their sales staff using video and telephonic interactions. Forms are filled live and your physical health and fitness is ascertained through a few questions asked by the sales persons.

Remote working also means you do not need to wait for a weekend to call an agent home to discuss which policy is appropriate nor do you need to waste time during office hours filling policy forms with the intermediary.

Given the uncertainty in the business environment and lack of clarity about when the lockdown will end, insurance companies are also keen to sell products with minimum friction. So it is unlikely that misselling would be done due to fears of potential customers dropping out.

Compared to the pre COVID-19 era, the insurer will ask lesser questions and the only motive would be to suggest a policy that is best suited to your needs. So if you had a video-call at 9 am for buying a cover, it is likely that the policy cover will begin as soon as 12 noon on the same day.

Over and above the need to buy term insurance, an added advantage is that you can also avail tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act if premium is paid before June 30,2020. This can be used for filing personal I-T returns for FY20.

From April 20, you would probably have a wide choice of non-essential items that can be brought through online platforms. This year, do yourself and your family a favour. Sacrifice that one device off your wishlist and buy a life insurance cover instead.