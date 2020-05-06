App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | 32% of Indian workforce reports decrease in earned income: Survey

Self-employed professionals have emerged as the worst-hit with 62 percent of the respondents in this category reporting a decrease in income.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

About 32 percent of the Indian workforce reported a decrease in earned income during the week of April 13-19, according to LinkedIn’s second Workforce Confidence Index. Another 45 percent respondents have reported a decrease in personal spending during the same period.

This comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

The Index, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce, also showed a slight dip in the overall confidence towards future opportunities with a composite score of (+) 51, two points less than last fortnight's score of (+) 53.

Close

Citing the LinkedIn report, The Hindu BusinessLine has reported that this pressure on personal finances was more prevalent among business leaders. About 39 percent of senior executives cited a decrease in earned income as compared to 27 percent of individual contributors.

related news

Self-employed professionals, however, emerge as the worst-hit. About 62 percent of the respondents in this category reported a decrease in income. This comes as businesses are adopting measures to cut costs, the report suggests.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Low confidence in IT, manufacturing and media

The survey also suggests that professionals working in IT, manufacturing and media have reported low confidence towards job stability and career progression as companies in these industries buckle under the pressure of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

According to the survey, one in four manufacturing professionals, more than one in five IT professionals, and more than two in five media professionals feel their companies will fare worse in the next six months.

Yet, professionals in these same sectors have expressed confidence about strong long-term growth. About 77 percent of manufacturing professionals, 67 percent of media professionals, and 65 percent of IT professionals feel their companies will fare better in the next two years.

Also read | Manufacturing, media, IT professionals least confident about future opportunities: Survey

Bleak outlook for job seekers

As various sectors announce a hiring freeze, job-seekers have reset their expectations as more Indian professionals anticipate fewer job openings going forward.

Findings support this by stating that 48 percent of active job seekers think there will be a decrease in available job opportunities, up 9 percent from last fortnight's findings.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India #jobs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

Coronavirus impact | E-commerce platforms see heavy traffic for non-essentials: Report

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

Citing no evidence, Donald Trump accuses Democrats of wishing him failure in coronavirus response

COVID-19 update Karnataka | Cured patients outnumber active cases for two consecutive days

COVID-19 update Karnataka | Cured patients outnumber active cases for two consecutive days

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.