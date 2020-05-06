Coronavirus impact | 32% of Indian workforce reports decrease in earned income: Survey

About 32 percent of the Indian workforce reported a decrease in earned income during the week of April 13-19, according to LinkedIn’s second Workforce Confidence Index. Another 45 percent respondents have reported a decrease in personal spending during the same period.

This comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

The Index, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce, also showed a slight dip in the overall confidence towards future opportunities with a composite score of (+) 51, two points less than last fortnight's score of (+) 53.

Citing the LinkedIn report, The Hindu BusinessLine has reported that this pressure on personal finances was more prevalent among business leaders. About 39 percent of senior executives cited a decrease in earned income as compared to 27 percent of individual contributors.

Self-employed professionals, however, emerge as the worst-hit. About 62 percent of the respondents in this category reported a decrease in income. This comes as businesses are adopting measures to cut costs, the report suggests.

Low confidence in IT, manufacturing and media

The survey also suggests that professionals working in IT, manufacturing and media have reported low confidence towards job stability and career progression as companies in these industries buckle under the pressure of the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

According to the survey, one in four manufacturing professionals, more than one in five IT professionals, and more than two in five media professionals feel their companies will fare worse in the next six months.

Yet, professionals in these same sectors have expressed confidence about strong long-term growth. About 77 percent of manufacturing professionals, 67 percent of media professionals, and 65 percent of IT professionals feel their companies will fare better in the next two years.

Bleak outlook for job seekers

As various sectors announce a hiring freeze, job-seekers have reset their expectations as more Indian professionals anticipate fewer job openings going forward.

Findings support this by stating that 48 percent of active job seekers think there will be a decrease in available job opportunities, up 9 percent from last fortnight's findings.

(With inputs from PTI)