Coronavirus | Federation of Indian exporters expects order loss of nearly 50%

India's textile industry too is reeling under the impact of COVID-19. Eleven countries buy 41 percent of India's cotton yarn exports and all these countries have reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil)
In value terms, yarn exports are down 30 percent in January-February against a year ago. Cotton yarn exports to China, Iran, Korea, and Vietnam have seen a steep decline.
The US and Europe are the two largest markets for Indian textile exporters. Both are imploding with new cases every day. The pandemic has killed more than 70,000 people worldwide, with nearly three-quarters of the deaths being reported in Europe. The US has reported over 10,000 deaths.
The UK has announced a six-month lockdown while most of the US has social distancing and quarantine measures, with stay-at-home orders for more than a third of the population.
The pandemic has already led to big fashion labels announcing cancellation of orders and relieving labour. Macy's, the US-based retail giant, has announced that it would grant leave to most of its 1,30,000 employees. British luxury giant Burberry have predicted a steep drop in sales of about 70-80 percent. The UK-based retailer Primark has cancelled all new orders and Inditex (the owner of popular brand Zara) has written off some $336 million worth of inventory.
