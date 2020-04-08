Coronavirus | Federation of Indian exporters expects order loss of nearly 50%

The coronavirus crisis is hurting exports of apparels, textiles, gems, and jewelry and could lead to at least 50 percent loss of orders, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) told CNBC-TV18.

Orders for many consumer goods have been fully canceled or deferred and there is an expectation of 50 percent loss in Q1 of FY21.

There is no reason to not allow exporters to work at 50 percent capacity and the government needs to come out with a stimulus package for exporters soon, the organisation said.

Pointing out that Bangladesh had already given an $8.6 billion package to its industry, FIEO said it has also requested the government for a Rs 25,000 crore stimulus package and relief on GST and employee salaries.