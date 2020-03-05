Coronavirus deals India's already slowing economy a hammer blow

India's already slowing economy may just have been dealt the coronavirus blow.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 30, which includes 16 Italian tourists. One case, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was confirmed on March 5.

The growing numbers have raised the spectre of the flu-like illness, which has spread to over 80 countries, infecting over 95,300 people worldwide and leaving more than 3,200 dead.

While many anxiously await test results, the virus has hit the Indian economy as it struggles to come out of one of its worst slumps. Its gross domestic product (GDP) at 4.7 percent in the December quarter of 2019-20 was the lowest in more than six years.

The China connection

Disruptions in China, from where the outbreak began, have implications for India's industry as well as trade. From the humble paracetamol to the top-of-the-line BS-VI vehicle, everything has a China connection.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on March 3 lowered India’s growth forecast for 2020-21 by 110 basis points (bps) to 5.1 percent on coronavirus concerns.

What is more worrying is the bit about the epidemic hurting business confidence, financial markets, disrupting supply chains and the travel sector.

Supply chain disruptions spell trouble for manufacturing, pharma and several other sectors.

Manufacturing could come under pressure from weak domestic demand and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus, Fitch Solutions has said, cutting India's growth forecast to 4.9 percent for the current fiscal.

The virus could wipe out $348 million from India’s annual trade - a total of exports and imports for merchandise and services - that stands at $852.68 billion. The country is among the 15 worst-hit economies as a slowdown in China’s manufacturing hampers world trade, a UN report has said.

India, though, is better off than the EU, the US, Japan and South Korea.

Bitter pill

The chemicals sector will take the biggest knock, of $129 million, according to estimates published by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Textiles and apparel sector stands to lose $64 million, automotive $34 million, electrical machinery $12 million, leather products $13 million, metals and metal products $27 million and wood products and furniture sector will lose around $15 million, it said.

India's pharmaceutical sector is heavily dependent on China, which accounts for 80 percent of raw material, or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), for manufacturing drugs.

The outbreak has constrained supplies and caused logistical delays that have almost doubled the costs of APIs like paracetamol, a common pain reliever required for Crocin.

Not just prices, pharmaceutical companies are also reeling under the pressures of declining API stock.

Perhaps that is the reason the government has restricted the exports of 13 APIs, including paracetamol, vitamins and antibiotics, and formulations made from them.

Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, is not just an API hub, but also hosts auto part manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo AS and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The shutdown of these factories, some of which have since begun work as the outbreak slows down in China, came right after the Lunar New Year holiday, leading to a delay in the production and delivery of vehicles in India.

The BSIV-compliant models were especially hit, as these vehicles can only be produced and sold until the end of March. The outbreak could have a bearing on India's transition to cleaner BS-VI vehicles from April 1.

India’s vehicle production will contract by 8.3 percent in 2020, as the auto industry faces a growing risk of a shortage of parts due to China’s coronavirus outbreak, possibly hitting domestic output if the virus spreads in the country, Fitch has said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured necessary steps to ease supply constraints if the coronavirus threat does not ease in two months.

To contain the outbreak, travel restrictions have been imposed across the world, including India, hitting the tourism industry. India has cancelled all visas and e-visas granted to people of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

Business travel has also been hit, as companies ask staff to stay away from virus-hit countries. Some firms are even encouraging staff to work from home in case they show symptoms of the virus that causes respiratory distress.

Airlines are cutting flights as a precaution and also as demand falls. Vistara cancelled 20 Delhi-Bangkok and eight Delhi-Singapore flights in March. It will also cancel 26 Mumbai-Singapore flights.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India have stopped flights to China and Hong Kong and planning to do the same for Saudi Arabia.