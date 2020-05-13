Coronavirus crisis | Retail outlook grim even if lockdown ends, 20% may shut shop: Report

Retail stores that are facing the brunt of the extended lockdown may still not reopen even if restrictions are lifted as social distancing remains a concern. Close to one-fifth of all stores may shut shop for good as high rent and low sales drag sustainability.

Further, with customers expected to stick with shopping of only essential goods and services, even if India’s lockdown is lifted, at least 20 percent of retail shops across the country may still remain shut, says a report by The Economic Times.

For more crowded market areas in hotspots such as Mumbai and Delhi —where social distancing would be hard to follow, 60 percent of stores may not open for business. Marketplaces in Andheri, Nariman Point and Colaba in Mumbai and Connaught Place, Khan Market in New Delhi are among those which may not reopen, said the report.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders told the paper that at least 20 percent of all Indian retailers’ business will “wind-up” and about 10 percent traders who are dependent on these retailers will see their business collapse as well.

He pointed out: “Rent for a 1,000 square-foot shop can be as high as Rs 5 lakh a month in Khan Market and Rs 3 lakh in Breach Candy (South Mumbai).”

Rent in old Delhi markets can go as high as Rs 4-5 lakh per month and shopkeepers are scared, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyaapaar Mandal said as per the report.

He said that while most shopkeepers have invoked force majeure, traders are managing from their own savings. “We will not be requesting or expecting relief from the government,” he added.

Ajay Bajaj, senior advisor to Confederation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association in Delhi expects rent to half after lockdown ends, while Ram Lal, president of the Gaffar Market Traders Association said a good resolution would be a mutual agreement to reduce payments by at least 50 percent.