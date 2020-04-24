App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | PM Modi to take a call on another relief package after April 27 meet with CMs

Moneycontrol had reported on April 23 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet finance ministry officials soon to take stock of the economic situation

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

A decision to provide another economic relief package would be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers on April 27.

"The prime minister would be meeting chief ministers on Monday. A fiscal package would be announced after taking into consideration state assessments and inputs from chief ministers," a senior government official said.

On April 23, Moneycontrol had reported that in view of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with finance ministry officials soon.

Close

"Economic relief is obviously on the agenda because the government is still assessing the needs of every sector and coming up with necessary solutions as and when required. It has already announced relief, more needs to be discussed," a senior government official had told Moneycontrol.

On March 26, the government announced that it would provide free rice/wheat and pulses to the poor for the next three months. It also announced the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Scheme of Rs 1.70 lakh crore. The measures included Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for all frontline medical 'warriors'.

Apart from the financial measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced multiple measures easing the statutory and compliance requirements in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 17, Sitharaman said India will soon announce fresh relief measures and economic stimulus to help the poor and industry fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating in the 101st meeting of the Development Committee Plenary of the World Bank through video conference, Sitharaman also assured the global community that India would continue to supply critical medicines to needy countries for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #economic relief #fiscal package #pandemic

