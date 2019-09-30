App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Core sector output declines by 0.5% in August

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 percent in August last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 percent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity, according to a government data released on September 30.

The eight core sector industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 4.7 percent in August last year.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 percent, 5.4 percent , 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, in August, according to the data of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

However, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 percent, and 5 percent, respectively during the month under review.

During April-August, growth in the eight core industries grew by 2.4 percent from 5.7 percent in the year-ago period.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Economy #India

