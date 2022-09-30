Core sector growth slowed to 3.3% in August

Representative image.

India's eight core sectors grew 3.3 percent in August, slowing from 4.5 percent in July, the commerce ministry said on September 30.

Output in six of the eight core sectors grew in August.

These sectors include coal, refinery products, electricity, fertilisers, cement and steel, said the ministry.

While India’s economy is expected to be the fastest growing major economy this year, the recovery faces headwinds such as a looming global slowdown, quick monetary tightening across the world and the continued economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s central bank has tightened monetary policy sharply since early May and is expected to continue with rate hikes going ahead.

For the financial year 2022-23, the central bank has cut its projection of gross domestic product growth to 7 percent from the 7.2 percent earlier estimated. The GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, production of coal rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in August, and electricity generation rose 0.9 percent, said the commerce ministry.

Refinery products output rose 7 percent while fertilisers grew 11.9 percent in August from a year earlier.

Cement production rose 1.8 percent while steel output gained 2.2 percent in August.

Crude oil output declined 3.3 percent from a year earlier. Natural gas output fell 0.9 percent in August.

The growth rate of the eight sectors during April-August was 9.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year.