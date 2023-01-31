 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Core sector growth for December at 7.4%, higher than November

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The growth last month was aided by a surge in the output of coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity segments.

Core sector growth in Nov stood at 5.4 percent (Representative image)

India's eight core industrial sectors grew by 7.4 percent in December 2022, as against a growth of 3.8 percent recorded in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on January 31.

The core sector growth is also higher as compared to the previous month, November 2022, when it stood at 5.4 percent.

A surge in the output of five segments - coal, steel, cement, fertiliser and electricity - aided the higher growth in December, data showed.

The production of coal increased by 11.5 percent on-year, electricity by 10 percent, steel by 9.2 percent, cement by 9.1 and fertilisers by 7.3 percent.