Copper futures gain on robust demand

Jul 07, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Copper prices on July 7 increased by 0.82 per cent to Rs 650.45 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 5.30 or 0.82 per cent at Rs 650.45 per kg in a business turnover of 5,954 lots. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in July traded higher by Rs 5.30 or 0.82 per cent at Rs 650.45 per kg in a business turnover of 5,954 lots.

