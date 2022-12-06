 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cooling prices give RBI space to slow interest-rate hikes

Bloomberg
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

India’s central bank will probably start slowing the pace of interest-rate increases on Wednesday, signaling it’s near the end of its aggressive tightening cycle.

After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller increments: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing.

Twenty-nine of 35 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the benchmark repurchase rate will be raised by 35 basis points, three see a quarter-point move, while one each expect a 10-, 30- and 50-basis-point action.

Das will announce the rate decision through a webcast at 10 a.m. in Mumbai Wednesday, and will address a press conference at 12 p.m.

Here’s what else to watch out for: