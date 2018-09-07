Consumers will have to shell out more for daily-use products as FMCG firms hike prices by 5-8%: Report

Higher minimum support price (MSP) and record fuel hike will soon make daily-use products costlier as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies will increase prices by 5-8 percent, reports The Economic Times.

Due to inflationary pressures arising from higher fuel and commodity costs, prices have already gone up in some cases.

“The environment is inflationary, and it is not possible to hold on to prices going forward. We will have to increase prices by 5 percent to begin with, to offset multiple pressures... we will try to balance value and volume growth,” said Varun Berrry, Managing Director of listed biscuit-maker Britannia Industries.

The five triggers that are leading to highest price hike for many companies in two years include record high fuel prices, which is at 86.72 per litre in Mumbai, higher MSP for farmers, crude oil up 47 percent over last year, rupee depreciation adding to input cost inflation and duties on crude palm oil up 44 percent from 30 percent.

The categories that have been affected the most by these triggers are soap, detergent, skin care, biscuits, hail-oil, toothpaste and air fresheners.

Companies that have hiked prices

According to a report by Jefferies, consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever increased prices of its detergents, skin care and select soap brands by 5-7 percent last month. Marico, the maker of Parachute hair oil and Saffola edible oil, increased prices of its value-added hair oil portfolio by 7 percent, while Colgate-Palmolive raised prices of some oral-care brands by 4 percent last month.

How inflationary pressures are impacting FMCG companies

The rise in crude oil prices have hurt FMCG companies because some products they use are derived from crude oil.

According to analysts, rupee depreciation is likely to drive input cost inflation higher for most companies, led by higher packaging costs.

Petroleum derivatives are used in packaging material including bottles and tubes. A rise in crude oil prices compounds the effect of higher duties on palm oil, which is used in some food products.