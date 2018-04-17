Construction work of Dwarka Express Highway to begin soon: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that the construction work on Dwarka Express Highway would begin within next one month.

About Rs 7,000 crore would be spent on this 17 km long highway, said Gadkari, who was speaking as chief guest in a function organised here.

He said work on different projects was under progress to reduce traffic congestion in Gurugram. In this direction, the Dwarka Express Highway would prove to be a boon for residents of Gurugram, he said, according to a Haryana government release.

He said another project was Eastern Peripheral Road (EPR). This project included land acquisition worth Rs 2,000 crore.

He said the EPR had been completed at a cost of about Rs 15,000 crore and it would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi next week, the release quoting Gadkari said.

The Union Minister said that a flyover would be constructed at a cost of about Rs 170 crore at Shankar Chowk on National Highway number 8 making way towards the Ambience Mall.