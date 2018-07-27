App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Connect more women entrepreneurs to marketplaces to drive growth: Amitabh Kant

Speaking at the India launch of Etsy, a marketplace for creative goods, Kant said only 22 per cent women in the country contribute to the GDP, compared to a worldwide average of 48 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said it is important to connect more women entrepreneurs to marketplaces to help drive the country's economic growth.

Speaking at the India launch of Etsy, a marketplace for creative goods, Kant said only 22 per cent women in the country contribute to the GDP, compared to a worldwide average of 48 per cent.

He added that GDP growth can be accelerated by providing more women with access to economic opportunities.

The US-based Etsy has about two million entrepreneurs on its platform, of which 87 per cent are women.

The Nasdaq-listed company generated USD 3.3 billion in gross merchandise sales in 2017.

"We are excited to now have a team in India to support the existing community here and help more creative entrepreneurs in the region to share their work with the world through Etsy," Etsy India MD Himanshu Wardhan said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:24 am

tags #Amitabh Kant #Economy #entrepreneurs #India

