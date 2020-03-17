App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress flays hike in excise duty on diesel, petrol

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said when global crude oil prices have fallen to $35 per barrel, the government has hiked excise rates for petrol and diesel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Attacking the government over hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Opposition on March 17 said that the government is running the affairs by stealing money from pockets of the common man.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said when global crude oil prices have fallen to $35 per barrel, the government has hiked excise rates for petrol and diesel.

"The government is stealing money from pockets of the common man to run the affairs. It is not passing on benefits of global price drop in crude price to the common man," Chowdhury said demanding response from the Finance Minister.

Close

DMK's Dayanidihi Maran said the hike in excise was a "big loot".

related news

The Congress, DMK members later staged a protest over the issue.

The hike in excise duty was also raised by TMC's Saugata Roy during the Zero Hour.

He said when the country is going through "economic sufferings" due to the policies of the government, the government was not passing on the benefits of low crude oil to them.

He said the government was estimated to raise Rs 39,000 crore due to the excise hike.

With the hike, the excise duty on petrol has risen to Rs 22.98 and that on diesel to Rs 18.08, Roy said.

Last week, the government hiked the excise on petrol and diesel by Rs 3.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Congress #Crude oil #diesel #Economy #India #petrol

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.