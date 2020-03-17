Congress flays hike in excise duty on diesel, petrol

Attacking the government over hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Opposition on March 17 said that the government is running the affairs by stealing money from pockets of the common man.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said when global crude oil prices have fallen to $35 per barrel, the government has hiked excise rates for petrol and diesel.

"The government is stealing money from pockets of the common man to run the affairs. It is not passing on benefits of global price drop in crude price to the common man," Chowdhury said demanding response from the Finance Minister.

DMK's Dayanidihi Maran said the hike in excise was a "big loot".

The Congress, DMK members later staged a protest over the issue.

The hike in excise duty was also raised by TMC's Saugata Roy during the Zero Hour.

He said when the country is going through "economic sufferings" due to the policies of the government, the government was not passing on the benefits of low crude oil to them.

He said the government was estimated to raise Rs 39,000 crore due to the excise hike.

With the hike, the excise duty on petrol has risen to Rs 22.98 and that on diesel to Rs 18.08, Roy said.

Last week, the government hiked the excise on petrol and diesel by Rs 3.