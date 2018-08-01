App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress attacks BJP govt over hike in LPG prices

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that even as high petrol and diesel prices were affecting budgets of common people, farmers and the middle class, the government again launched a "midnight assault" on them by hiking the price of LPG cylinders.

PTI

The Congress hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the hike in LPG prices, alleging that its "greed" was making people's Budget bleed.

He claimed that the BJP government had already earned Rs 10 lakh crore in taxes on fuel prices.

The price of Subsidized Cooking gas (LPG) was hiked Rs 1.76 per cylinder and the price of non-subsidized cylinder was hiked by Rs 35.50 per cylinder.

He said that on May 16, 2014, a subsidised 14.2-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 412 in Delhi, after increase in the price it costs Rs 498.02. Surjewala alleged this was an outrageous increase of Rs 86 per cylinder in the past 4 years.

A non-subsidized 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costed Rs 414 in Delhi in May 2014, now costs Rs 789.50, a whopping increase of Rs 375.50 per cylinder, he said.

"People are distressed due to price rise and their hard earned savings are being evaporated by the greed of the Modi government. People are asking why the BJP dispensation is profiteering from their savings and inflicting unbearable burden on their incomes," he alleged, adding that the government was making people's budget bleed.

Surjewala alleged that the promise of 'Acche Din' turned out to be the biggest hoax by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Only few months are left for the people of the country to give a befitting reply to the government," he said, adding that the Congress would continue to demand that fuel prices be brought under the GST ambit.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:21 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Economy #India #LPG

