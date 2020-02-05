Confident of meeting Rs 11.7 lakh cr tax collection target in FY20: CBDT chief PC Mody

Mody said the department is doing data mining and using artificial intelligence to augment revenue, and will not undertake any coercive action.
The government is "reasonably confident" of meeting the revised direct tax collection of Rs 11.7 lakh crore in current fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman PC Mody said on February 5.
Mody said that the department is undertaking data mining and using artificial intelligence to augment revenue and will not take any coercive action.
"Whatever estimates have now been given I think there is absolute realism to that... I am reasonably confident that we will be able to meet this year's target," Mody said at a CII post-Budget interaction.
He said tax collection so far has been fairly good and historically tax collections are highest in the last quarter of fiscal.
Of the total direct tax collection for 2019-20, estimated income tax collection was Rs 5.59 lakh crore and corporate tax mop is Rs 6.10 lakh crore.
With regards to the 2020-21 fiscal direct tax revenue target, Mody said the tax department will use technology and encourage voluntary compliance.Income tax collection target for next fiscal is pegged at Rs 6.38 lakh crore and corporate tax collection at Rs 6.81 lakh crore.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.