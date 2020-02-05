Confident of meeting Rs 11.7 lakh cr tax collection target in FY20: CBDT chief PC Mody

The government is "reasonably confident" of meeting the revised direct tax collection of Rs 11.7 lakh crore in current fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman PC Mody said on February 5.

Mody said that the department is undertaking data mining and using artificial intelligence to augment revenue and will not take any coercive action.

"Whatever estimates have now been given I think there is absolute realism to that... I am reasonably confident that we will be able to meet this year's target," Mody said at a CII post-Budget interaction.

He said tax collection so far has been fairly good and historically tax collections are highest in the last quarter of fiscal.

Of the total direct tax collection for 2019-20, estimated income tax collection was Rs 5.59 lakh crore and corporate tax mop is Rs 6.10 lakh crore.

With regards to the 2020-21 fiscal direct tax revenue target, Mody said the tax department will use technology and encourage voluntary compliance.