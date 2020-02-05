App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confident of meeting Rs 11.7 lakh cr tax collection target in FY20: CBDT chief PC Mody

Mody said the department is doing data mining and using artificial intelligence to augment revenue, and will not undertake any coercive action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is "reasonably confident" of meeting the revised direct tax collection of Rs 11.7 lakh crore in current fiscal, Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman PC Mody said on February 5.

Mody said that the department is undertaking data mining and using artificial intelligence to augment revenue and will not take any coercive action.

"Whatever estimates have now been given I think there is absolute realism to that... I am reasonably confident that we will be able to meet this year's target," Mody said at a CII post-Budget interaction.

Close

He said tax collection so far has been fairly good and historically tax collections are highest in the last quarter of fiscal.

related news

Of the total direct tax collection for 2019-20, estimated income tax collection was Rs 5.59 lakh crore and corporate tax mop is Rs 6.10 lakh crore.

With regards to the 2020-21 fiscal direct tax revenue target, Mody said the tax department will use technology and encourage voluntary compliance.

Income tax collection target for next fiscal is pegged at Rs 6.38 lakh crore and corporate tax collection at Rs 6.81 lakh crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #CBDT #Economy #India #PC Mody #Tax

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.