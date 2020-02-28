App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

ComMin to meet exporters on March 3 to discuss export, import opportunities amid Coronavirus outbreak

An industry source said that as China was a global supplier of goods, huge export and import opportunities have emerged due to the outbreak of this deadly disease in China and other parts of the globe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce and industry ministry has convened a meeting of exporters and industry on March 3 to discuss export and import opportunities emerging on account of the coronavirus outbreak in China. The meeting will be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

An industry source said that as China was a global supplier of goods, huge export and import opportunities have emerged due to the outbreak of this deadly disease in China and other parts of the globe.

"The outbreak of this disease has reflected that depending completely on one country for goods is not a good idea and in such a situation, India is best placed to fill this global supply chain gap," the source said.

Close

According to a commerce ministry analysis, there are as many as 550 products where Indian exporters can plug global supply gaps.

related news

These identified products accounted for about 75 per cent of India's exports in 2018. Currently, exports of these items are estimated at USD 243 billion.

Further 1,054 products have been identified where India is dependent on Chinese imports.

In the analysis, the ministry has identified alternate countries from where New Delhi can import products disrupted by the outbreak in China.

The ministry has shared this list of made in India products which can be used to plug global supply line disruption with embassies.

The death toll in China's deadly coronavirus has climbed to 2,788 so far 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 78,824.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #coronavirus #Economy #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.