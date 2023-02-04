 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Commercial operations of Adani’s Godda thermal power plant likely to be delayed again

Sweta Goswami
Feb 04, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

The impasse over the thermal power plant comes at a time when the entire Adani group has been plunged into a crisis following the Hindenburg report.

(Representative image)

The commercial operations date (COD) of Adani Group’s 1,600 megawatt (MW) thermal power station in Jharkhand’s Godda district is likely to be delayed again due to Bangladesh’s concerns over the “excessive” pricing of the coal to be used in the plant. (leading to the high price of the electricity supplied by it). Bangladesh is scheduled to procure power from the project.

Senior officials of the state-run REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said an extension of the COD is the only possible alternative given the current stalemate between Adani Power and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) over the cost of electricity supplied by the plant.

Also Read: Adani issue won't impact India’s green energy mission: Power minister RK Singh

Per a 2020 report by Brickwork Ratings, the total cost of Adani’s Godda coal-fired power project is approximately Rs 14,817 crore, which has been funded in a debt to equity ratio of 68:32. The debt of Rs 10,075.42 crore has been raised from REC (50 percent) and PFC (50 percent).