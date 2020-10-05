172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|commerce-ministry-starts-probe-to-review-continuation-of-anti-dumping-duty-on-some-steel-products-from-7-countries-5924581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Ministry starts probe to review continuation of anti-dumping duty on some steel products from 7 countries

The applicants have alleged likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping on the products coming from these countries and have requested for review and continuation of the duty imposed on the imports.

PTI

The Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need to continue imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain types of steel products imported from China, Korea, European Union, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and the US following complaints from domestic industry, according to a notification.

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on behalf of the domestic industry for sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of ’Cold Rolled Flat Products of Stainless Steel of width 600 mm to 1250 mm and above 1250 mm of non bonafide usage’ from these countries.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated application by or on behalf of the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, about the likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry…the authority, hereby, initiates a sunset review investigation,” the notification, dated September 30, said.

DGTR would review the need for continued imposition of the duties in force and examine whether the expiry of existing duties are likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:10 pm

