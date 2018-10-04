App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Ministry sets deadline for DRI, govts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to complete export process of red sanders wood

"Time up to April 30, 2019, has been allowed to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the state governments of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to finalise the modalities and complete the process of export of respective quantities of red sanders wood," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

PTI

The wood is an endangered species of flora protected under the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna. It is illegal to possess and sell the same.

Red sander is found mainly in the Seshachalam hill ranges spread across Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool in the Rayalaseema region and parts of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The wood has huge demand abroad, especially in China and Japan, where it commands a good price. As per a media report, the wood fetches Rs 25 lakh a tonne in the international market.

It is a valued item in traditional medicines and woodcraft across China, Myanmar, Japan and East Asia.
