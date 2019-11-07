App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce ministry raises issue of DRI notices to exporters over IGST with FinMin

The commerce ministry has stated that the "overzealous revenue collection" move by DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) was against exporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce ministry has taken up the issue of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) notices being sent to 1,000 exporters for alleged violation of Goods and Services Tax with its finance counterpart, an official said.

The commerce ministry has stated that the "overzealous revenue collection" move by DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) was against exporters.

The ministry has demanded integrated goods and services tax (IGST) exemption for inputs used in exports between October 2017 and January 2019, the official said.

Close

In a letter to the Department of Revenue, the commerce ministry said that the demand of giving retrospective IGST exemption to exporters could be taken up by the GST Council, chaired by the finance minister and comprising state ministers.

related news

"This department is of the view that enthusiasm of exporters should not be killed by overzealous revenue collection based on technicalities where revenue does not accrue in principle. You may consider placing these concerns before the GST Council for early resolution," the ministry has said.

It has also stated that as on date, imports made under the advance authorisation scheme on both pre and post export basis are exempted from payment of IGST.

Exporters have raised concerns regarding litigation and penal action by DRI with regard to pre-import condition under the scheme.

DRI had sent notices to exporters for claiming post import IGST exemption between October 2017 and January 2019. During the period, this exemption was allowed only for pre-import of inputs.

But the exemption was allowed both for pre and post import from January 15 this year. The commerce ministry is seeking implementation of this notification from October 2017 itself.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Commerce Ministry #Economy #Finance Ministry #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.