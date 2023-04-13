 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Commerce ministry for continuation of countervailing duty on certain steel products imported from China

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after conducting a sunset review investigation on imports of 'hot rolled and cold rolled stainless steel flat products' imported from China.

Commerce ministry for continuation of countervailing duty on certain steel products imported from China

The commerce ministry has recommended continuation of 18.95 per cent countervailing duty (CVD ) on certain flat-rolled steel products imported from China for five years to guard domestic manufacturers from subsidised imports.

The duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after conducting a sunset review investigation on imports of 'hot rolled and cold rolled stainless steel flat products' imported from China.

Jindal Stainless Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd had jointly filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of this probe. They had sought the continuation of the countervailing duty on the imports, according to a notification of the directorate.

According to the applicants, the expiry of the existing duty was likely to result in continuation/recurrence of subsidised imports of these goods from China and that impact the domestic industry.